Hundreds of whale calves have mysteriously died in Patagonia — and scientists are racing to find out why

Scientists are racing to explain why hundreds of southern right whale calves have died this year in Argentine Patagonia, and the first clues are starting to emerge.

María de los Ángeles Orfila&#039;s avatar
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The carcass of a whale lays on a beach.
A dead whale calf stranded on the shores of Península Valdés, Argentina.
(Image credit: Whale Conservation Institute.)

Since June, more than 300 southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) calves have died in Argentine Patagonia, in what scientists describe as an "exceptional" die-off. The preliminary figure already far exceeds the previous annual record set in 2012, when 113 southern right whale calves died — the highest number ever documented for the species, both locally and globally.

Now, scientists are racing to figure out exactly what's causing the record-breaking die-off.

María de los Ángeles Orfila
María de los Ángeles Orfila
Live Science Contributor

María de los Ángeles Orfila is a science journalist from Montevideo, Uruguay, known for her long-form writing featured in El País and El Observador. She also participated in the Sharon Dunwoody Mentoring Program 2023 offered by The Open Notebook and has bylines in Science, Scientific American, and Discover Magazine, among other outlets.

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