Scientists have identified a 'protein signature' in blood that could predict healthy aging

Having a certain ratio of proteins produced by immune cells in your blood is linked to a higher risk of age-related diseases, scientists report.

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Scientists have uncovered subtle differences in immune cells that may help determine if someone ages healthily or is prone to disease.
(Image credit: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Two people born on the exact same day can age in totally different ways ‪—‬ one in relative health and the other with chronic disease. Now, scientists have found a key difference in the immune systems of people who are more prone to age-related conditions, and it could help explain why some people remain healthier longer.

In young people, the immune system contains many naive T cells, a type of white blood cell. Over time, exposure to pathogens and vaccinations transforms some of these T cells into memory cells, which can respond quickly to defend the body against germs.

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Zunnash Khan
Zunnash Khan
Live Science Contributor

Zunnash Khan is a mechatronics engineer and a science journalist from Pakistan. She has written for Science, The Scientist and Brainfacts.org, among other outlets.

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