Measles is back in the United States, WHO authorities say

The Pan American Health Organization has determined that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status, meaning domestic spread of the virus is now significant and sustained.

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An illustration of a series of spiky virus cells in a bloodstream.
Public health campaigns stymied measles spread in the U.S. for years, but now, the virus is once again endemic to the country.
(Image credit: koto_feja via Getty Images)
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Measles is officially back in the United States after the disease had been eliminated from the country for more than 25 years.

The U.S. officially eliminated measles in 2000, meaning that at that time, the country had gone over a year without continuous domestic spread of the disease. Travelers would occasionally bring measles into the country, sometimes sparking significant local outbreaks, but these didn't tip enough dominoes to lead to ongoing domestic transmission.

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Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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