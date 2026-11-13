Romans carefully dismantled statue of emperor when they withdrew from Scotland 1,800 years ago, leaving only his foot behind

A mysterious bronze foot found in a bog was likely once part of a monumental statue of the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius, who tried to conquer Scotland.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 3 min read
a man with brown hair and light skin wears a blue checked short-sleeve shirt and holds a larger-than-life bronze right leg
Fraser Hunter holds the bronze statue leg that once belonged to a statue depicting a Roman emperor.
(Image credit: Duncan McGlynn/National Museums Scotland)
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All that remains of a larger-than-life statue of the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius once erected in Scotland is a lower right leg. Experts have now reconstructed what the entire sculpture looked like but are still unsure why it was carefully dismantled over 1,800 years ago.

The gold-covered bronze foot and calf, also known as the Milsington leg, was discovered in a bog in 1820, according to a Nov. 12 statement from National Museums Scotland. It is the only example of a monumental Roman emperor statue ever found in Scotland and was likely made around A.D. 140.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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