A widely used antibiotic for acne and infections is linked to risk of pregnancy loss, new study finds

A common antibiotic may be linked to a higher risk of miscarriage and stillbirth when used early in pregnancy, a new study suggests.

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The antibiotic doxycycline is commonly prescribed for a range of infections, as well as for acne.
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Taking doxycycline, a commonly prescribed antibiotic, during the first trimester of pregnancy may increase the risk of pregnancy loss, a new study suggests.

The antibiotic is broad-spectrum, meaning it targets a wide range of bacteria. It's often used to treat acne, respiratory infections and sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and syphilis. Doctors generally avoid prescribing the drug during the second and third trimesters because it belongs to a class of antibiotics that can bind to calcium in developing bones. Animal studies suggest that this may disrupt fetal bone development.

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Isha Ishtiaq
Isha Ishtiaq
Live Science Contributor

Isha Ishtiaq is a freelance health journalist based in Pakistan who covers health, medicine and biomedical research. Her work has appeared in Live Science, Science News, and Medscape, among other outlets. She holds a B.S. (Hons) in biotechnology from the University of Gujrat and an M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Sialkot, where her research focused on the use of deep learning models for disease detection.

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