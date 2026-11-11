2,200-year-old gold bear figurine and surprising number of bones found in massive burial mound in Kazakhstan

Archaeologists have found a 2,200-year-old golden bear in an Iron Age burial in Kazakhstan that may have held seven people.

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A close up of a small gold bear

The gold bear would have been worn on a headdress.

(Image credit: Almaty City Administration)
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Margherita Bassi
Margherita Bassi
Live Science Contributor

Margherita is a trilingual freelance writer specializing in science and history writing with a particular interest in archaeology, palaeontology, astronomy and human behavior. She earned her BA from Boston College in English literature, ancient history and French, and her journalism MA from L'École Du Journalisme de Nice in International New Media Journalism. In addition to Live Science, her bylines include Smithsonian Magazine, Discovery Magazine, BBC Travel, Atlas Obscura and more.

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