Florida's 'dark magic' mushrooms have a deadly combination of chemicals never seen before

Scientists have discovered that a known mushroom, Galerina indica, contains both psychedelic chemicals and deadly toxins.

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A close up of a small slender mushroom with a brown bell.
Galerina indica, the “dark magic mushroom” fruiting on mossy decayed palm log in a swamp in Florida. The tiny mushrooms contain both deadly amatoxin compounds and the psychedelic psilocybin, a first for fungus.
(Image credit: Andrew R. Kunik)
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A tiny brown mushroom found in Florida's swamps is the first known fungus to contain both psilocybin, the chemical compound in psychedelic mushrooms; and amatoxin, the poisonous substance in the world's deadliest mushrooms.

The species, Galerina indica, has been nicknamed the "dark magic mushroom" and was characterized in a study published Wednesday (Nov. 11) in the journal Current Biology.

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Olivia Ferrari
Olivia Ferrari
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.

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