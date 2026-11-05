2,800-year-old tomb in Siberia has evidence of the earliest use of cannabis — possibly as a way to calm human sacrifice victims

Seeds found in an ancient grave and chemical compounds discovered in mummy hair have revealed people got high on marijuana 2,800 years ago.

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A person with light skin and dirty hands holds a plait of human hair just excavated from a grave
Archaeologists tested preserved hair samples from an ancient grave for evidence of cannabis use.
(Image credit: Frozen Corpses Golden Treasures, T. Wallace & G. Caspari)
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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