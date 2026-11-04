Colorful 1,800-year-old belt buckle discovered in a Ukrainian forest may have belonged to a nomadic equestrian warrior

A Roman-era belt buckle discovered in a Ukrainian forest hints at the ancient conflict between the Romans and the Dacians.

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Published In News 2 min read
a metal buckle with teal, blue and yellow enamel inlay
Local residents in Ukraine discovered a colorful metal buckle and handed it over to an archaeologist.
(Image credit: Bukovinian State Medical University)
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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