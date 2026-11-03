Would you risk your health to visit Mars?

A crewed mission to Mars could be one of humanity's greatest achievements, but getting there may come with serious health risks. Beyond the challenges of surviving in space for months at a time, astronauts would face prolonged exposure to cosmic radiation ‪—‬ high-energy particles in space that can penetrate the human body and potentially damage vital organs.

A new study suggested that cosmic radiation could pose a particular threat to heart health. Researchers found evidence that rats that were exposed to radiation similar to what human astronauts might encounter during a mission to Mars and back developed more scar tissue around the small vessels in their hearts compared with rats that weren't exposed to space radiation.

Although the findings haven't been confirmed in humans yet, they add to the growing concerns about the long-term health effects of sending astronauts on long-duration space missions.

NASA and other space agencies are working on ways to eventually send humans to Mars and beyond. Given these latest findings, would you travel to Mars? Vote in the poll below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.