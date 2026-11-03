Would you risk your health to visit Mars?

A recent rat study hinted that cosmic radiation could pose health risks for future Mars explorers. Live Science asks its readers whether they'd take the journey anyway.

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An astronaut wearing a spacesuit walks on a reddish surface.
Live Science asks its readers whether they would want to go to Mars.
(Image credit: Nisian Hughes via Getty Images)
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A crewed mission to Mars could be one of humanity's greatest achievements, but getting there may come with serious health risks. Beyond the challenges of surviving in space for months at a time, astronauts would face prolonged exposure to cosmic radiation ‪—‬ high-energy particles in space that can penetrate the human body and potentially damage vital organs.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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