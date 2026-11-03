Cosmic rays could scar the heart, raising risks for Mars-bound astronauts, rat study hints

Rats that were exposed to radiation similar to what Mars-bound astronauts might face showed higher levels of scar tissue in their hearts, indicating they were more vulnerable to heart failure.

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A person wears a spacesuit on another planet.
An illustration of an astronaut on Mars. Exposure to cosmic radiation on a Mars-bound flight could affect astronauts' long-term heart health, new research suggests.
(Image credit: piranka via Getty Images)
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Exposure to space radiation may increase astronauts' risk of a dangerous heart condition, a new study in rats hints.

The research, published Sept. 30 in the journal PLOS One, found that rats exposed to levels of radiation similar to what an astronaut might experience on a long-term trip to Mars developed more scar tissue around the small blood vessels of their hearts than rats that were not exposed to this radiation. This scar tissue is indicative of a condition known as cardiac fibrosis, which is known to increase the risk of heart failure.

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Helena Kudiabor
Helena Kudiabor
Live Science Contributor

Helena Kudiabor is a New Jersey-based health and science journalist. Originally from London, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in global health and social medicine from King's College London and a Master of Science in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in outlets such as Nature, SELF, and The Transmitter.

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