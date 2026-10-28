US intelligence report reveals first clear look at top-secret Chinese space plane that's been dumping unidentified objects above Earth

The Defense Intelligence Agency's latest "Challenges to Security in Space" report included a declassified satellite photo of China's Shenlong, or "divine dragon," space plane, which has released at least nine mysterious payloads into low Earth orbit since 2022.

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The new photo of Shenlong in space. It looks like a Space Shuttle with solar panels stuck on its bottom end
A new report from the Defense Intelligence Agency included a previously unseen photo of an orbital Chinese vehicle believed to be the Shenlong space plane, which has deployed at least nine unidentified objects above Earth in the last four years. This is the first clear image of the mysterious spacecraft ever released.
(Image credit: DIA/Maxar Technologies)
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A new U.S. intelligence agency report has seemingly released the first clear photograph of China's mysterious "dragon" space plane in orbit around Earth. The surprise snap reveals that the top-secret vehicle is very similar to its American counterpart and provides new clues about its capabilities.

The image is widely believed to show China's secretive Shenlong, or "divine dragon," space plane, which has been in action for just over six years. During this time, the reusable winged spacecraft has repeatedly made headlines after deploying various unidentified objects in low Earth orbit (LEO). As a result, government officials, private companies and individual researchers have closely monitored the vehicle using tools such as ground-based radar.

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Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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