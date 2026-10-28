IBD may transform neurons in the gut, triggering pain even when inflammation is under control

A new study with data from mice and human tissues suggests that, in ulcerative colitis, immune cells in the gut might make pain-sensing nerves hypersensitive.

Theresa Sullivan Barger&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
An illustration of a series of spiky cells against a purple background
Resident immune cells in the gut communicate with nearby nerve endings, making the nerves hypersensitive in the context of IBD.
(Image credit: Henrik5000 via Getty Images)
0

People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) experience gut pain that can be severe, and it doesn't always go away when their inflammation is under control and their colonoscopy looks normal. Now, in a new laboratory study, researchers found a previously unknown pain pathway that may explain this phenomenon.

The findings, published Oct. 23 in the journal Science Immunology, also point to a potential way to block that pain.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Theresa Sullivan Barger
Theresa Sullivan Barger
Live Science Contributor

Theresa Sullivan Barger is an award-winning freelance journalist who covers health, science, and the environment. Her stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, AARP, CURE, Discover, Family Circle, Health Central, Next Avenue, IEEE Spectrum, Connecticut Magazine, CT Health Investigative Team, and more. Based in central Connecticut, she is an advanced master gardener who is passionate about gardening for wildlife, especially pollinators and songbirds.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.