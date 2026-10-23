Christina Applegate misdiagnosis: Why can MS be difficult to diagnose?

MS advocate Christina Applegate recently announced that her MS diagnosis was incorrect, based on new test results. Why can the disease be difficult to identify?

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Christina Applegate previously announced that she had relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, the most common form of the disease. New test results have called that diagnosis into question, she said recently.
(Image credit: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images)
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Actor Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) over five years ago — but this week, she announced that a recent reevaluation found that she doesn't have the condition after all. In the wake of that revelation, she's been left without a diagnosis, and she said on a podcast that she felt she was "back at square one, where I don't know what's going on with me."

Applegate's case is not totally unique, although MS diagnosis has improved over the years. Studies offer different estimates of how frequently MS is misdiagnosed, with rates ranging from 5% to over 40%, depending on the patient population and clinical setting. There is also some degree of underdiagnosis — cases in which people with MS aren't flagged as having the disease.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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