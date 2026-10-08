Why are dengue cases surging in Florida this year? An 'unlucky' combination of factors, experts say

Dengue fever infections are booming in Florida this year, with more local cases than usual and the state's first dengue-related death in nearly a century. Why?

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A close up shot of a mosquito on someone&#039;s skin
Dengue is not consistently present in Florida's local mosquitoes, but the insects can pick up the virus from infected travelers who come to the state.
(Image credit: Joao Paulo Burini via Getty Images)

Cases of dengue fever are surging in Florida, spurring several counties to declare a state of emergency.

The state has seen 497 reported cases so far this year. Of those, 252, or about 51%, were caught locally, rather than brought to the state by travelers. The Florida Department of Health confirmed one woman's death from dengue fever in early September, marking the state's first known dengue death in almost a century.

Olivia Ferrari
Olivia Ferrari
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.

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