Scientists have unraveled the workings of a rare disease by putting a large chunk of human DNA into a lab mouse.

The incurable disorder, called X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism (XDP), mostly affects men of Filipino descent and leads to early death. The new mouse studies revealed previously unknown aspects of the disease's biology that could point to new avenues for treatment.

The condition has long been thought of as a disease of neurons, as it triggers neuron death in a part of the brain that's key to controlling movement. But the new findings highlight an unsung role of neurons' support cells, called glial cells.

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"This had never been described in this disease before," study co-author Shane Liddelow , an associate professor in the Institute for Translational Neuroscience at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said of the new findings. "It really sort of upended this idea of the disease" as primarily affecting neurons.

The two studies, published Thursday (Nov. 19) in the journal Cell, not only shed new light on this rare disease but also showcase a powerful technique for mimicking human conditions in laboratory animals. Known as "SwAP-In," it enables researchers to rewrite large portions of an organism's genetic code by inserting big chunks of synthetic DNA. In this case, the approach was used to insert a human gene into lab mice.

"It is kind of a generic method that can be used to make extensively humanized mice," said study co-author Jef Boeke , director of the Institute for Systems Genetics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a lead developer of the SwAP-In technique .

Liddelow anticipates that this new method for humanizing mice, or tweaking their biology to more closely match that of humans, will prove useful for studying a wide range of diseases, from common conditions like Alzheimer's to " orphan" diseases like XDP, which are rare, underresearched and lacking effective treatments.

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A challenging disease to study

XDP is a neurodegenerative condition that particularly impacts the striatum, part of the brain that's crucial for movement. The disease causes symptoms such as slowed movements, tremors, muscle stiffness and involuntary muscle contractions.

On average, symptoms emerge around age 39 and patients live for 13 to 16 years after their symptoms appear. In late stages of the disease, problems with breathing and swallowing can lead to deadly complications such as malnutrition, aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure. Historically, XDP has also carried a lot of social stigma , which has contributed to high rates of depression and suicide among those with the condition .

"Patients get sort of shunned and hidden away," Liddelow said. That, among other factors, made XDP difficult to study.

XDP shows an X-linked recessive inheritance pattern (depicted above). (Image credit: ttsz via Getty Images)

Although XDP isn't fully understood, its underlying genetic cause is known. It stems from a mutation in TAF1 , a gene on the X chromosome that helps translate DNA sequences into new proteins. Because males carry only one X chromosome — and thus have no backup copy of the gene — the condition affects far more males than females.

The mutation first appeared in a person on Panay, an island in the Philippines. Due to a phenomenon called the " founder effect ," it has risen in prevalence among people of Filipino ancestry but is not seen in other demographics, Boeke explained. Studies suggest there are about 5.7 cases per 100,000 people in the Philippines.

XDP's rarity and associated stigma have made the condition difficult to study, but there's another layer of complexity: The mutation in TAF1 was originally caused by a "jumping gene" ‪—‬ a bit of DNA that changed its position within the genome. In this instance, the DNA happened to jump into the middle of TAF1 and disrupted its function, Boeke said.

But the jumping gene in question is found only in primates. Ideally, if you wanted to study the disease in lab mice, you'd have to insert that jumping gene into their DNA — and that's exactly what the researchers did in the first of their two new studies .

Unraveling an orphan disease

Using SwAP-In, the team inserted 78,000 "letters" of human DNA code into mouse embryonic stem cells. This code included part of the human version of the TAF1 gene and the relevant jumping gene that causes XDP. In both lab dishes and living mice, this gene insertion triggered the telltale signs of XDP: low levels of the TAF1 protein, cell death and holes in the brain, especially in the striatum.

One big difference between mice and humans is that the mouse version of XDP progresses very quickly, with symptoms appearing in just 1.5 months, whereas the human disease takes years to show up. That may be because human bodies have safeguards to help offset the jumping gene's effects — at least for a while — while mice lack this safety net, the study authors theorized.

That difference in disease progression is actually a "huge advantage" for researchers, Boeke noted. "Because it's so sped up, it's possible to do experiments on therapeutics," he said. For instance, if an experimental drug is successfully fighting the disease, that should be obvious in the mice, whose condition would otherwise progress very quickly.

I think that is, one, interesting from a biological standpoint, but two, profoundly important for how you might develop therapies to help these patients. Shane Liddelow, an associate professor in the Institute for Translational Neuroscience at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine

In the second of the team's new studies , they took a closer look at the new mice with XDP, to see how the disorder affected their brain cells. Through a battery of tests, they realized that glial cells known as oligodendrocytes showed dramatic changes in both their overall numbers and their gene activity.

These cells would normally make a fatty insulating material called myelin, which wraps around the outgoing wires of neurons to help them send signals. To see how the cells were faring in the XDP mice, study co-author Priya Prakash , a postdoctoral scholar in Liddelow's lab, used a blue stain to label the cells within the mouse brain tissue.

"Where you would normally see this beautiful blue brain, full of lipid, full of myelin, you essentially see a white brain, with none of this lipid there," Liddelow said. This was especially apparent in the striatum and the prefrontal cortex.

Further experiments revealed that the mutation was preventing oligodendrocytes from fully maturing, and that reduced the amount of myelin made in these parts of the brain. They backed up these findings in brains of people with XDP that had been donated after death.

The researchers think this extensive loss of insulation may leave neurons vulnerable to dying early, Liddelow said. In short, "this is a neurodegenerative disease that may not first be manifesting in neurons themselves," he emphasized. "I think that is, one, interesting from a biological standpoint, but two, profoundly important for how you might develop therapies to help these patients."

Together, the studies raise several ideas for treating XDP. One treatment could involve cranking up the activity of the TAF1 gene to boost the levels of its related protein. This idea showed promise in experiments with mouse cells in the team's first paper. The second paper points to oligodendrocytes as potential targets for future therapies, and myelin loss as a potential early sign of the disease that might be useful for diagnosis.

There's still much more to learn about the biology of XDP and what types of treatments might reverse the drivers of the disease, Liddelow and Boeke emphasized. But now, other scientists have access to a brand-new mouse model that can help them solve the disease's remaining mysteries.