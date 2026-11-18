Eagles can hunt exceptionally large prey, including a baboon that weighed nearly 60 pounds (26 kilograms), a new study finds.

Some human ancestors were smaller in size than modern-day humans and weighed around the same amount as the baboons. This raises the question of whether they also might have faced eagle attacks, the researchers said.

Until now, it was thought that eagles couldn't lift nonhuman primates weighing over 29 pounds (13 kg), the researchers reported.

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Scientists made the finding while conducting research in the Sahara Desert in Chad. They found the remains of at least nine adult baboons that had been killed recently by eagles. The region is home to Verreaux's eagles (Aquila verreauxii), which hunt from cliff tops, sometimes in pairs, and have talons with a grip diameter of 16 inches (40 centimeters). Grip diameter is how far the eagle’s grip extends.

The scientists found deep talon marks on the baboons' bones. These marks suggest that the eagles hunted and killed the primates and brought parts of them back to their nests, the team noted in a paper published Wednesday (Nov. 18) in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology .

The photo on the left shows an eagle-baboon encounter, while another image (right) features a baboon skeleton with marks of eagle predation. (Image credit: Catherine Hobaiter)

The baboons were sizable, with an average estimated weight of 49 pounds (22.2 kilograms). The largest of them weighed 58 pounds (26 kg), which is similar in size to some small hominins, a group that includes humans and our close relatives that arose after the split from chimpanzees and bonobos , the researchers noted. For instance, the Australopithecus afarensis individual known as Lucy weighed about 62 pounds ( 28 kilograms ) when she was alive in what is now Ethiopia around 3.2 million years ago.

While eagles do sometimes scavenge carcasses, this doesn't seem to be the case with the baboons. The "severity of punctures is suggestive of lethal interactions through a killing grip," the team wrote in the study.

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They noted that eight out of nine of the baboons in the study were male. This suggests that the baboons were hunted, since scavenged animal remains would not favor a particular sex. Why eagles hunted mainly male baboons is not clear, and the "male sex-bias in our sample is puzzling," the researchers noted. Male primates, such as monkeys, do sometimes defend against eagles by charging at them, the team added in a statement.

There is one known example of eagles hunting and killing a hominin. The "only confirmed case is Taung Child , an infant Australopithecus who we think was taken by a large eagle around 2.8 million years ago," study first author Catherine Hobaiter , a professor at the University of St. Andrews in the U.K. who has studied primates extensively, told Live Science in an email. The Taung Child weighed around 22 pounds (10 kg).

Hobaiter noted that "several of the australopithecine species who lived around 1 [million to] 3 million years ago would be in the same weight range as the adult male baboons in our study" and would have been vulnerable to eagle attacks. Other large predators, such as hyenas and crocodiles, also would have been a threat.

Nowadays, smaller primates, such as monkeys, defend against eagle attacks by traveling together.

"Modern primate species that are predated by eagles spend time in mixed species groups — for example foraging together," Hobaiter said. "That means extra competition for the food — but the benefits of the added protection seem to be worth the cost."

Hominins may have done something similar, with different hominin species traveling together to defend against eagle attacks, she noted.

An illustration of a Verreaux's eagle hunting an adult male baboon. (Image credit: Illustration by Javier Lázaro (reproduction permitted: CC-BY-ND ))

Scholars react

Robert Simmons , a researcher at the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at the University of Cape Town who wasn't involved with the study, called the findings "fascinating." Eagles "are opportunistic — an old male or a young male baboon dispersing to another troop found on its own can become prey to an opportunistic eagle, or a pair of eagles," Simmons said in an email. In a desert region, the lack of cover can leave baboons exposed.

This is "certainly a rare occurrence," he said. But in this dry desert environment, the prey available to the Verreaux's eagles is limited, which has forced them to take on larger, more dangerous prey than is typical for a 9-pound (4 kg) eagle, Simmons explained.

W. Scott McGraw , an anthropology professor at The Ohio State University who also wasn't involved with the study, said in an email that early "hominins may have been particularly attractive targets because of their relatively small body size," especially infants and juveniles.

"Given their limited physical defenses, early hominins — and, indeed, primates more generally — likely evolved a range of behavioral adaptations to reduce their vulnerability to raptors and other predators," McGraw said. These adaptations may have included living in groups, yelling out to warn others, and selecting habitats that could offer protection from attacks.

Jesús Bautista-Rodríguez , the coordinator of the Desert Golden Eagles Project who has conducted extensive research on eagles, said that the finds were interesting but was cautious about some of the conclusions.

"I am much more cautious, however, about interpreting the remains described in this paper as evidence that the eagles actively killed healthy adult male baboons weighing over 20 kg [44 pounds]," Bautista-Rodriguez told Live Science in an email. "In my opinion, it is quite possible that some, or even all, of these individuals were already dead, dying, severely weakened or otherwise unable to defend themselves when the eagles fed on them."

He also took issue with how the baboons died, saying that more fieldwork is needed to better understand how eagles came across the baboons.

“The punctures and extensive scratches observed on the skulls and scapulae are certainly interesting and compatible with eagle talons and feeding activity," Bautista-Rodriguez said. "Nevertheless, these marks do not necessarily demonstrate that the eagle was responsible for killing the animal. They could also have been produced during the handling, dismemberment and feeding of an individual that had already died."