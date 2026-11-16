Tiny robots can tumble through blood vessels to help dissolve blood clots, early test shows

In recent animal tests, tiny robots released into the bloodstream showed promise for treating blood clots.

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a diagram of tiny, oblong robots tumbling through a blood vessel
The tiny robots are sent somersaulting through blood vessels by magnetic fields.
(Image credit: ETH News)
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Microrobots controlled by magnets can sweep drugs towards hard-to-reach blood clots in the body, boosting the efficacy of these life-saving treatments, early tests in animals suggest.

In tests with pigs, the microbots helped to dissolve clots around 10 times faster than medication alone. The research team is now working on further safety testing to ready the technology for eventual human trials.

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Victoria Atkinson
Victoria Atkinson
Live Science Contributor

Victoria Atkinson is a freelance science journalist, specializing in chemistry and its interface with the natural and human-made worlds. Currently based in York (UK), she formerly worked as a science content developer at the University of Oxford, and later as a member of the Chemistry World editorial team. Since becoming a freelancer, Victoria has expanded her focus to explore topics from across the sciences and has also worked with Chemistry Review, Neon Squid Publishing and the Open University, amongst others. She has a DPhil in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.

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