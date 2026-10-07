Roboticists showcase tiny, frog-like robot that can hop across wet surfaces and swim

A palm-sized robot inspired by frogs uses snapping rods to jump, swim and navigate an obstacle course.

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A leaping frog over a pond
(Image credit: Getty Images/Ayp 29/500px)

The animal kingdom has influenced several robot designs over the years to solve fundamental challenges in propulsion and movement — from horses to insects. Now, frogs are the latest creatures to inspire roboticists.

As seen in a new study published Sept. 18 in the journal Science Advances, researchers probed how twisting bent elastic rods could produce a "snapping motion" that enabled a small robot to hop or swim. This mechanism could be used to improve robots with limited power and ones that need to traverse rough terrain and even water, the scientists said in the study.

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