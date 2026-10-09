South Korean 'robot dog' became first to run a marathon on a single battery charge — now we know how

A quadruped robot scampered more than 26.2 miles of uneven, hilly terrain alongside human runners without needing to be recharged.

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A robot dog walks on a roadway
The robot ran a marathon.
(Image credit: Lee et al. (2026). Nature.)

A four-legged robot completed a full marathon on a single battery charge, covering 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) on a hilly public-road course in South Korea two years ago. Now we know a lot more about how it achieved this record-breaking feat.

The dog-like robot, called RAIBO2, finished the 22nd annual Sangju Dried-Persimmon Marathon in just over 4 hours, 19 minutes. The bot's developers say it's the first quadruped robot to have completed an official marathon-distance event without stopping to recharge. They're commonly referred to as "robot dogs" because the movement of their joints in both front and hind legs resembles that of canines.

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Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

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