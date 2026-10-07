Scientists discover the genetic secrets that may have helped Jonathan the tortoise live to 194 years old

DNA samples from Jonathan the 194-year-old tortoise reveal gene variants and epigenetic changes that could contribute to his remarkable lifespan.

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A close up of a large tortoise standing on grass.
Aldabra giant tortoises can live into their 90s, but Jonathan has lived a century more than that.
(Image credit: St. Helene Government, Communication Hub)

The remote south Atlantic island of St. Helena boasts an international celebrity: the tortoise Jonathan, the oldest living land animal. At 194 years old, he has outlasted the expected lifespan for an Aldabra giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) by about a century. Now, scientists have identified a range of unique genetic and epigenetic traits that may hold the key to this longevity.

The new research zoomed in on Jonathan's genes, as well as the chemical tags that sit on top of DNA molecules, known as "epigenetic markers." These markers help control which genes are activated and to what degree. The analysis finds that Jonathan's genes associated with mitochondrial function are in great shape, epigenetically speaking, which suggests that they've played a big role in the tortoise's success.

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Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places. 

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