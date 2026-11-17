Using the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest particle accelerator, scientists have gotten the first glimpse of the "zeptoverse" — the universe as it behaves within less than a hundred-trillionth of a wavelength of visible light, the smallest scale that researchers have explored to date.

The new findings may one day help to answer long-standing cosmic mysteries, such as why there is far more matter than antimatter seen in the universe , and what makes up the dark matter that constitutes about 85% of all matter in the universe, the researchers announced Nov. 3 at a seminar at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research), the organization that operates the LHC. The study, available as a preprint , has not yet been peer reviewed.

At the LHC, located near Geneva at the border of France and Switzerland, researchers were investigating elusive particles called beauty quarks . These subatomic particles are cousins of the standard "up" and "down" quarks that make up the cores of all atoms in the universe.

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When beauty quarks are created — in this case, when the LHC smashes atoms together at incredibly high speeds — they live for just one and a half trillionths of a second before they decay. There are a number of ways beauty quarks can break down; researchers hope that analyzing rare forms of these decays might reveal that they might not unfold as expected.

Such outcomes could then shed light on new kinds of physics found only at very tiny scales of zeptometers, or trillionths of a nanometer. (For comparison, a wavelength of visible light ranges from about 380 to 750 nanometers.)

Peering into the zeptoverse

An artist's visualization of a beauty particle decaying into two muons. (Image credit: LHCb Collaboration / Federico Leo Rede)

By exploring this zeptoverse, scientists hope to discover new particles that have escaped detection until now.

"We're confident there must be new particles to discover, and these could help explain mysteries like dark matter and the existence of matter in the universe," study co-author Harry Cliff , a particle physicist at the University of Cambridge, told Live Science.

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"Why haven't we seen these particles yet? One answer, and perhaps the most likely answer, is these new particles only become manifest at very, very short-distance scales. So by probing into the zepto scale, we give ourselves the best chance possible of finding these new particles that could explain these mysteries."

We're now recording in a single year what took 10 years to record in the past. Harry Cliff, particle physicist

Now, after hunting for more than four decades, physicists have found the first evidence of the rarest kind of beauty-quark decay seen yet. "Only one in 10 billion beauty particles decay this way," Cliff said.

In this form of decay, technically known as the B0 to mu+ mu− decay, a beauty quark collides with an oppositely charged beauty antiquark. They annihilate each other, generating a pair of smaller particles ‪—‬ a muon and an antimuon. Previous research suggested that this requires a complicated set of interactions, making this kind of decay extraordinarily rare.

An experiment at the LHC called LHCb was specifically designed to study beauty quarks. In 2024, a major upgrade to LHCb made it possible to distinguish different types of particles. Using machine learning techniques, the researchers suppressed huge amounts of background noise, which helped them detect the first evidence of the B0 to mu+ mu− decay.

"We're now recording in a single year what took 10 years to record in the past," Cliff said. "And so we have this massive sample of beauty decays, and that is ultimately what allowed us to see this decay for the first time."

The new results suggest that the way this rare decay happens matches the predictions of the Standard Model of particle physics , the current best description of how the basic building blocks of the universe behave. As such, the researchers have not yet discovered signs of new particles or new physics beyond the Standard Model.

"For me, I think the most exciting thing about this result is the fact that we are probing these unimaginably short distance scales," Cliff said. "Seeing the evidence for this decay begins a new area of research where we can start to make precision measurements that will give us the best chance of finding new physics in the future."

The researchers would now like to upgrade LHCb to fully exploit the improvements to the LHC's luminosity that are currently planned for the 2030s .

"However, there is some doubt over that now because the U.K. recently withdrew funding from the project," Cliff said. "So we are really trying to figure out if we'll be able to continue this type of research."

In an ideal world, "we'll collect many hundreds of these decays in the future, make precise measurements and probe deep into the zeptoverse," Cliff said.