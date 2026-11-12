Chinese scientists cool atoms to near absolute zero in record-breaking space experiment

Scientists on China's Tiangong space station used a laser trap to cool a clump of atoms to just above absolute zero, setting a new record.

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China&#039;s Tiangong space station with Earth in the background
A view of China's Tiangong space station from above. Scientists aboard the station just cooled atoms to the coldest temperatures ever observed.
(Image credit: China Manned Space Agency)
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Scientists have cooled atoms to the coldest temperature ever recorded, using a laser trap aboard China's Tiangong space station.

Tiangong included an experiment in which atoms were cooled to 10 picokelvins, which is barely above absolute zero, the coldest theoretical temperature possible in physics. Absolute zero is minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 273.15 degrees Celsius) and the threshold at which all particles in an object are believed to stop moving.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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