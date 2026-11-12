'Slave payments' and 'expensive and exclusive shoe' discovered on 17th-century Danish ship that sank after deadly mutiny

Archaeologists have discovered the shoe of the first governor of the Danish West Indies, recovered from a 17th-century ship that was wrecked after one of the most violent mutinies in Denmark’s history.

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on the left, the leather sole of a medieval shoe; on the right, a person with light skin holds a metal ring in their hand
A rare leather shoe sole was discovered in a 17th-century shipwreck off Sweden. Maritime archaeologists recovered several manillas — ring-shaped pieces of metal used as currency in the European slave trade.
(Image credit: National Museum of Denmark)
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Maritime archaeologists investigating a 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of Sweden have discovered a fancy shoe and two metal rings used as currency in the transatlantic slave trade. The items were lost during a mutiny on a slave ship in 1683, during which the governor of the Danish West Indies was thrown overboard.

The Danish frigate Havmanden (which translates to "Merman") was en route to St. Thomas, a Caribbean island that is now part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, with convicts and indentured servants aboard destined for work on the island with the Danish West India Company. The plan for the Havmanden, after dropping off the new colonists, was to sail to West Africa to buy enslaved Africans. But due to a shortage of food and water, several crewmembers and convicts aboard seized control of the ship near the Azores in the North Atlantic and began sailing it back to Copenhagen.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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