Nazca infant had rare, fatal birth defect that left her with one central eye 1,600 years ago

A DNA analysis has confirmed that a Nazca infant who lived in southern Peru 1,600 years ago had a rare congenital condition called trisomy 13.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
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a series of 6 multicolor Nasca pots against a black background
Ceramic vessels from the archaeological site of Jauranga in Peru, where the infant skeleton with trisomy 13 was discovered.
(Image credit: Elsa Tomasto-Cagigao)
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Archaeologists in Peru have discovered the skeleton of an infant with a rare birth defect that left only one central eye socket in the child's skull. DNA analysis of the remains confirmed a chromosomal abnormality caused the deadly condition in the infant over 1,600 years ago, according to a new study.

"We cannot really say how long this individual survived," study co-author Lars Fehren-Schmitz, an anthropologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, told Live Science in an email. But "the burial of this infant suggests that the Nasca treated this individual in death like most other infants."

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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