'This is so crazy!' Virginia college student looking for shark teeth finds rare Native American spearpoint

A biology student found a Native American stone spearpoint when searching for shark teeth along the coast of Virginia.

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on the left, a young woman with light skin and red hair wearing a wetsuit and holding a stone spearpoint and, on the right, the spearpoint on a wood table with a blue 6&quot; ruler for scale
University student Brooklyn Rolph discovered a Native American spearpoint off the coast of Virginia while looking for shark teeth.
(Image credit: Mary Baldwin University)
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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