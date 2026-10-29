New simulation of the universe shows the first 2 billion years after the Big Bang play out in stunning detail

A new program aims to help scientists figure out how the ingredients of the universe formed early galaxies, which lit up the cosmos after a "dark age."

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An illustration of a glowing ball of gas expanding out against a dark background
A still from the Lumina team's video simulation of the first 2 billion years of cosmic history.
(Image credit: Lumina Simulation)
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Scientists are getting a new glimpse of how the first galaxies came to be. In a stunning new simulation, researchers charted the aftermath of the universe's "dark age," including the appearance of the first galaxies that began to shine about 380,000 years after the Big Bang.

Lumina, the program behind the simulation, catalogs 2 billion years of cosmic time and represents a decent chunk of the 13.8 billion-year-old history of our universe. The results were published Monday (Oct. 26) in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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