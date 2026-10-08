Long before it became the luminous spiral galaxy we call home, the Milky Way was a sprawling, chaotic swarm of thousands of small galaxies, new research shows.

The findings suggest that in the first 2 billion years after the Big Bang , the region of the universe that would become our galaxy was littered with thousands of smaller galaxies of many sizes and shapes. Over time, these galaxies collided and merged into the single galaxy in which we reside today.

"Looking at these results, it's very clear that the physics happening right after the Big Bang has direct impact on what we see today in the local universe," study co-author Harley Katz , an assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Chicago, said in a statement .

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To understand more about the early universe, astronomers build sophisticated computer models that encode the laws of nature to see how the cosmos may have evolved. The new work, which is the result of three years of supercomputer simulations, is the most detailed tracing yet of how a galaxy like ours came to be. It also arrives just as astronomers need a stronger yardstick for what they're seeing in the early universe.

Megatron, the cosmic transformer

The James Webb Space Telescope ( JWST ) can peer farther into the early universe than any previous telescope, and its discoveries have often defied computer models. For instance, JWST found surprisingly bright early galaxies and a mysterious new class of compact galaxies dubbed " Little Red Dots ." These anomalies demonstrate that current computer models need an update to handle the complex physics of the early universe, the researchers said.

To bridge that gap, the scientists built a new suite of supercomputer simulations they call Megatron. By tracing ancient gas, starlight and chemistry from 180 million years to 2 billion years after the Big Bang, Megatron predicts the distinct light signatures of its virtual galaxies, according to the statement. Because JWST collects the same type of spectral data across a similar span of cosmic time, scientists can directly cross-reference the simulation against real observations to pinpoint what the old models are missing, the team said.

The simulation also tracks how the universe's first stars formed, died and forged the essential elements that make life as we know it possible. By comparing the simulation with JWST observations of early galaxies and with the chemical traces left in ancient stars, scientists can better understand how those first stars enriched their surroundings, the researchers said.

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"Together, these complementary observations allow us to test competing models of the first stars in ways that weren't previously possible," study co-author Martin Rey , a theoretical astrophysicist at the University of Bath in the U.K., said in a separate statement .

The scientists detailed their findings in one of the six papers the Megatron collaboration published Sept. 30 in The Open Journal of Astrophysics.

Assembling the Milky Way

The team's simulation begins 180 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe is devoid of stars and galaxies and holds only pristine gas. As the next 2 billion years pass,, the model captures how the very first stars light up the dark universe and kick off " cosmic dawn ," eventually culminating in those stars' violent deaths. As they die, the stars spread newly forged heavy elements such as carbon, oxygen and iron into the surrounding gas, laying the building blocks for future stars and planets.

A simulated view of what the Milky Way may have looked like 12 billion years ago. The bands of light are remnants of a galaxy collision, one of the thousands of mergers that the new study says built our galaxy. (Image credit: Harley Katz/MEGATRON Collaboration)

The simulation ends 2 billion years after the Big Bang, but the Milky Way's mergers continued long after this point, and scientists are still discovering traces of the small galaxies that have joined it. The most recent massive merger, with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, began more than 6 billion years ago and is still unfolding.

The simulation results help scientists understand how certain physics parameters impact the early universe, and better match up JWST's observations with computer models. But it also highlights areas that need further study.

"But there are also things we're not getting right, which is interesting too — what are the parts we're still missing?" Katz said in the statement. "That can lead you into new directions and new questions."

Megatron team members in the U.K. are now developing the next generation of simulations, backed by dedicated time on the country's supercomputers. Those simulations will include more complex physics, such as active black holes, which JWST has revealed to be surprisingly common in the early universe, the researchers said.

Article Sources Katz, Harley, Martin Rey, Corentin Cadiou, Oscar Agertz, Jeremy Blaizot, Alex J. Cameron, Nicholas Choustikov, et al. 2026. "MEGATRON: Reproducing the Diversity of High-Redshift Galaxy Spectra with Cosmological Radiation Hydrodynamics Simulations." The Open Journal of Astrophysics 9 (September). https://doi.org/10.33232/001c.169643.

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