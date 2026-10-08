The Milky Way is one galaxy — but it used to be thousands, new simulations reveal

A new supercomputer simulation traces how thousands of small galaxies eventually became the Milky Way.

Sharmila Kuthunur&#039;s avatar
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A series of gold and purple lights in deep space.
A supercomputer simulation of how the Milky Way appeared at the dawn of the universe. Purple colors show hot gas, white shows UV radiation from young stars, and yellow shows glowing oxygen atoms.
(Image credit: Harley Katz/MEGATRON Collaboration)

Long before it became the luminous spiral galaxy we call home, the Milky Way was a sprawling, chaotic swarm of thousands of small galaxies, new research shows.

The findings suggest that in the first 2 billion years after the Big Bang, the region of the universe that would become our galaxy was littered with thousands of smaller galaxies of many sizes and shapes. Over time, these galaxies collided and merged into the single galaxy in which we reside today.

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Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Live Science contributor

Sharmila Kuthunur is an independent space journalist based in Bengaluru, India. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Science, Astronomy and Space.com, among other publications. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

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