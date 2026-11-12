'Far more than beautiful pictures': Euclid space telescope images 900 million galaxies on its quest to make the largest 3D map of the universe

The powerful Euclid space telescope is making the largest-ever 3D map of the cosmos, and ESA has just shared the first enormous piece of it.

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A deep space image full of glowing white spiral galaxies.
The Abell 3128 galaxy cluster shimmers with countless stars in this new data release from Europe's Euclid space telescope.
(Image credit: ESA/ Euclid Consortium)
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A telescope tasked with creating the largest-ever 3D map of the universe is making good on its promise.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), the European Space Agency (ESA) shared the first major data release from its Euclid space telescope, including observations of more than 900 million galaxies and 60 million black-hole-powered light sources in the early universe.

Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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