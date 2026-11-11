Physicists propose new quantum device to measure how Earth's spin twists space-time

A proposed tabletop quantum sensor could match the precision of the best satellite measurements of frame dragging, a subtle effect predicted by Einstein's general relativity.

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A space station is seen orbiting above Earth.
A photo of Earth spinning below the International Space Station. A newly proposed quantum device could measure how our planet subtly drags space-time as it whirls.
(Image credit: NASA)
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Scientists have proposed a new tabletop device to detect the subtle way Earth's daily spin on its axis twists the space-time around it ‪—‬ an effect predicted by Einstein's general relativity.

If built, the sensor could measure the quantum effect known as frame dragging with the same precision as the best satellite experiments, but in minutes instead of years, the researchers proposed in a new study.

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Larissa G. Capella
Larissa G. Capella
Live Science Contributor

Larissa G. Capella is a science writer based in Washington state. She obtained a B.S. in physics and a B.A. in English creative writing in 2024, which enabled her to pursue a career that integrates both disciplines. She reports mainly on environmental, Earth and physical sciences, but is always willing to write about any science that sparks her curiosity. Her work has appeared in Eos, Science News, Space.com, among others. 

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