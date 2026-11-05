Physicists sank a telescope 1.5 miles under the sea to put Einstein's relativity to the test

A half-built neutrino telescope on the floor of the Mediterranean Sea searched for cracks in one of physics' most basic invariances. It came up empty, but its limits rival those of detectors many times its size.

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The view from inside a detector building block, with the yellow buoy of a nearby detection unit clearly visible.

(Image credit: Edward Berbee/Nikhef)
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Larissa G. Capella
Larissa G. Capella
Live Science Contributor

Larissa G. Capella is a science writer based in Washington state. She obtained a B.S. in physics and a B.A. in English creative writing in 2024, which enabled her to pursue a career that integrates both disciplines. She reports mainly on environmental, Earth and physical sciences, but is always willing to write about any science that sparks her curiosity. Her work has appeared in Eos, Science News, Space.com, among others. 

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