'Living organisms might wait for us to discover them': Mars may host an environment similar to hydrothermal vents on Earth, where life first arose

Magma and a possible environment for ancient life might be present on Mars in the region of a large volcano on the Red Planet.

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A view of the surface of Mars with blue and brown gases seen in the atmosphere
Clouds spotted above Mars' Tharsis region, home to the largest volcanoes in the solar system. New research suggests magma may still be brewing below the dormant volcanoes, and could host an environment similar to Earth's hydrothermal vents.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL/MSSS)
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A noxious gas found seeping through cracks on Mars hints that there may be magma flowing beneath the Red Planet's surface — and perhaps even an environment similar to habitable ones on Earth, a new study suggests.

Europe's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft spotted a possible signal of hydrogen chloride gas leaking from rifts in the region of Alba Mons, the largest volcano on Mars in terms of surface area. (Mars' famous Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in terms of height.) Scientists interpret this gas as emissions from hot magma below the regolith of Mars.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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