NASA's 3,200-pound Swift telescope could fall to Earth as soon as tonight, agency says

NASA's Swift Observatory is about to make a fiery reentry through Earth's atmosphere after a private mission to save it failed. Most of the spacecraft will burn up in orbit.

Brandon Specktor&#039;s avatar
By Edited by
Published In News
An illustration of NASA&#039;s Swift observatory over Earth. The decades-old spacecraft could fall through the atmosphere as early as tonight (Nov. 3).
An illustration of NASA's Swift observatory over Earth. The decades-old spacecraft could fall through the atmosphere as early as tonight (Nov. 3).
(Image credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab)
0

NASA's decades-old Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory is rapidly falling out of orbit and could tumble back to Earth as early as tonight (Nov. 3), the space agency says.

According to NASA's latest estimates, shared yesterday (Nov. 2), the roughly 3,200-pound (1,450 kilograms) spacecraft will likely reenter Earth's atmosphere around 3:30 a.m. EST Wednesday (Nov. 4), with an uncertainty of plus or minus 11 hours — meaning the defunct observatory could plunge down as early as this evening.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.