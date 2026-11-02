Traces of ancient blood found in 115 million-year-old dinosaur fossil, new study claims

Chemical signatures found in a Brazilian dinosaur bone may be preserved red blood cells, a new study suggests, but not all experts agree.

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An illustration of a two-legged dinosaur with a cutout of a red blood cell to the left.
An illustration of Aratasaurus museunacionali, the dinosaur whose fossil had chemical signatures of blood, according to a new study.
(Image credit: Victor O. Leshyk)
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Red blood cells found in a 115 million-year-old dinosaur fossil from Brazil are the oldest chemical evidence of blood-related material in a dinosaur fossil, a new study claims.

However, not everyone agrees with the research team's conclusions, with some experts saying the shape doesn't match those of reptilian red blood cells.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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