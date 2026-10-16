Fossil of 'unconquered female warrior' dinosaur with long claws found in UK museum drawer after 100 years

The newly identified Invictibellatrix amberina lived about 120 million years ago and represents the first megaraptoran dinosaur found in Europe, according to a new study.

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An illustration of a green and striped two-legged raptor at the edge of a pond with four-legged dinosaurs behind it.
An illustration of the new megaraptoran dinosaur Invictibellatrix amberina in an Early Cretaceous ecosystem in what is now the United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Sergey Krasovskiy and Pedro Salas)

A fossil that sat in a museum collection for over a century is a previously unknown species of predatory dinosaur, researchers have found. The discovery could help scientists solve a longstanding mystery about how some of the Cretaceous period's most formidable hunters spread around the globe.

The dinosaur lived on what is now the Isle of Wight in southern England about 120 million years ago. It belonged to a group of two-legged carnivores called megaraptors, which are related to tyrannosaurs. But unlike tyrannousars, megaraptors are thought to have relied on their powerful arms and large curved claws to attack prey and defend themselves.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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