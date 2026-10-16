'White' dwarf stars can be purple, pink and even green, surprising new study finds

Stellar remnants called white dwarfs ‪appear to come in a rainbow of colors, according to a new study.

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A green glowing sphere in the middle of deep space.
An illustration of a white dwarf star glowing green. A new study finds that some dying stars would appear colorful to human eyes (if we could get close enough to see them).
(Image credit: Mark A Garlick/University of Warwick)

Stellar cores called white dwarfs come in an astonishing array of colors, including what scientists say is the first known green star and the reddest star ever found, new research reveals.

A white dwarf star is the dense, cooling core that remains after a low- to medium-mass star runs out of fuel. The new study, published Thursday (Oct. 15) in the journal RAS Techniques and Instruments, shows that white dwarfs come in far more colors than their name suggests.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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