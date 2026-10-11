'Swamp-like colors' on the moon: New NASA report reveals strange sights from Artemis II mission — Space photo of the week

Astronauts on NASA's Artemis II mission saw surprising "jaundiced yellow" and "swampy green" colors on the moon during their close lunar flyby, a new report reveals.

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A close up of the moon&#039;s surface, showing several glowing craters and dark areas.
A photo of Aristarchus Plateau (top right) taken by the Artemis II crew in April shows surprising brown and green features.
(Image credit: NASA)
Quick facts

What it is: A view of the moon from the Artemis II crew

Where it is: Aristarchus Plateau, on the moon's near side

When it was shared: Oct. 8, 2026

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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