Would you trust AI to calculate your true 'biological age'?

Scientists have developed various AI tools to measure people's biological ages. Would you use one?

Nicoletta Lanese&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
A white analog clock with a series of binary numbers in the background
Aging clocks are intended to reflect how well you're aging, so to speak. Would you use the technology?
(Image credit: Sadik Demiroz via Getty Images)

Scientists have recently harnessed artificial intelligence (AI) to build "aging clocks" that aim to estimate a person's true biological age.

While a person's chronological age reflects the number of years they've been alive, their biological age is intended to capture how well their bodily systems are functioning. The idea is that people with older biological ages have a higher risk of age-related diseases ‪—‬ such as cancer, heart disease or dementia ‪—‬ while younger biological ages come with less risk. Some aging clocks even aim to predict people's impending risk of death.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.