Is AI making you lazier?
A new study revealed that people who rely on AI for basic tasks like math problems became less motivated over time. In response, Live Science polled its readers to see if they agree with these findings.
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools like chatbots are becoming part of everyday life, helping people write messages, answer questions and learn new skills. While some of these processes may save people time, a new study reveals a possible new downside of consistently relying on AI assistance.
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The research, presented at the 2026 Conference on Language Modeling in San Francisco earlier this month, found that people who relied on AI assistance for tasks like math problems and reading comprehension were more likely to give up or struggle when the assistance was taken away. The findings suggest that leaning too heavily on AI could weaken people's motivation to push through challenges.
The research raises the question of what happens when people stop exercising their brains. So do you think AI is making you less motivated, or even "dumber," or is it simply making you more efficient? Vote in our poll, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
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