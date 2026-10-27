Is AI making you lazier?

A new study revealed that people who rely on AI for basic tasks like math problems became less motivated over time. In response, Live Science polled its readers to see if they agree with these findings.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Opinion
A small child holds up a phone with a dark screen on it while doing their schoolwork.
Are AI tools like chatbots making people less motivated? A new study suggests so.
(Image credit: Francesco Carta fotografo via Getty Images)
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Artificial intelligence (AI) tools like chatbots are becoming part of everyday life, helping people write messages, answer questions and learn new skills. While some of these processes may save people time, a new study reveals a possible new downside of consistently relying on AI assistance.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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