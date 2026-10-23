Scientists can now 'watermark' AI-generated proteins to deter bioweapon creation. But will it really work?

A new technology encodes an invisible mark into the structure of AI-generated proteins, but experts said the system's guardrails can still be bypassed.

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Scientists can now use AI to build never-before-seen proteins, which raises concerns about the technology being used to make biothreats.
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With artificial intelligence (AI), scientists have a powerful new tool for creating never-before-seen proteins, which can be used to make either groundbreaking new medicines or devastating bioweapons.

To help guard against nefarious uses of these proteins, scientists have recently figured out a way to "watermark" them without compromising their function. A team from Google DeepMind developed this technique to better track the provenance of AI-designed proteins.

RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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