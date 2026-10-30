Could AI ever build itself? Scientists map the road to the 'last AI built by humans.'

Researchers hope recursive self-improvement could tackle the skyrocketing costs of developing advanced AI models. But is it viable?

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Scientists in China are exploring what it would take to develop "the last AI built by humans" — a powerful, self-improving artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of creating its own successors.

In a new paper, researchers examine how approaches to recursive self-improvement (RSI) could help tackle the rising financial and computational costs of developing ever-more advanced AI models.

Owen Hughes
Owen Hughes

Owen Hughes is a freelance writer and editor specializing in data and digital technologies. Previously a senior editor at ZDNET, Owen has been writing about tech for more than a decade, during which time he has covered everything from AI, cybersecurity and supercomputers to programming languages and public sector IT. Owen is particularly interested in the intersection of technology, life and work ­– in his previous roles at ZDNET and TechRepublic, he wrote extensively about business leadership, digital transformation and the evolving dynamics of remote work.

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