Bright object beyond Pluto may be the solar system's sixth dwarf planet

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has found what might be a new dwarf planet in our solar system, orbiting the sun on an inclined plane past Pluto.

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A mosaic of images captured by NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory of the newly discovered dwarf planet candidate 2026 ED138 (ED138).
A mosaic of images showing a newly discovered dwarf planet candidate, 2026 ED138, as observed by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory across multiple dates in 2026.
(Image credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA)
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The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has found what might be a tiny new world in the far reaches of our solar system, hidden beyond the orbit of Neptune — and it is among the largest and brightest objects ever discovered beyond Neptune.

If confirmed, the miniature world would increase the number of officially recognized solar system dwarf planets to six. Upper estimates of the object's size place it at more than half the diameter of Pluto, the largest known dwarf planet.

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Damien Pine
Damien Pine
Live Science contributor

Damien Pine (he/him) is a freelance writer, artist, and former NASA engineer. He writes about science, physics, tech, art, and other topics with a focus on making complicated ideas accessible. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and he gets really excited every time he sees a cat.

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