Set your alarm: Jupiter will disappear behind the crescent moon in a once-in-a-decade alignment tomorrow

Skywatchers in the U.S. and eastern Canada can see a rare lunar occultation of Jupiter early on Oct. 6. Here are the exact times to see the giant planet vanish and reappear.

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A crescent moon is seen with two small bright stars in the night sky.
The moon will appear to block Jupiter in the predawn sky on Oct. 6.
(Image credit: Vlad Georgescu via Getty Images)

You may have watched the moon block out the sun during a solar eclipse, but have you ever seen it do that to a planet? Early Tuesday (Oct. 6) morning, skywatchers across much of eastern North America will have an opportunity to watch a crescent moon pass directly in front of Jupiter. The rare alignment won't happen again for 11 years.

During the event, known as a lunar occultation, Jupiter will disappear behind the moon for up to about an hour before suddenly reappearing. The occultation will be visible before dawn from much of the eastern and central U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, while parts of Africa will experience the event during daylight, according to In-The-Sky.org.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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