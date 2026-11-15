'Out there, moving into the unknown': As Voyager 1 reaches one light-day from Earth, scientists reflect on its past — and its future

Nearly 50 years after launch, NASA's Voyager 1 probe will pass the one light-day mark on Nov. 18, a symbolic milestone for the agency's longest-running mission. Scientists reflect on the Voyager program's legacy and what comes next.

Sharmila Kuthunur&#039;s avatar
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An illustration of Voyager 1 whipping through space
Voyager 1 is about to reach one light-day from Earth, hitting a milestone no other spacecraft has before.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL)
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NASA's Voyager 1 probe, already the farthest human-made object in space, is about to set another record. On Nov. 18, the spacecraft will be so far from Earth that light, the universe's ultimate speed limit, takes a full 24 hours to reach it.

For researchers who worked on the Voyager program and continue to study its data, the symbolic milestone of being a full light-day from Earth celebrates a mission that continues half a century after it began. Since launching in September 1977, the twin Voyager probes have outlasted many of the engineers who built them, and their flybys of the outer solar system planets remain some of the best close-up observations scientists have of those distant worlds.

Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Live Science contributor

Sharmila Kuthunur is an independent space journalist based in Bengaluru, India. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Science, Astronomy and Space.com, among other publications. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

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