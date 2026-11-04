Southern Taurid meteor shower could bring fireballs ‪this week —‬ when and where to look

The best time to see meteors during the Southern Taurid meteor shower is coming up soon.

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A meteor streaks through the dark purple night sky above a silhouette of trees.
The Southern and Northern Taurids come from Comet 2P/Encke.
(Image credit: Adventure_Photo via Getty Images)
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One of autumn's best opportunities to see brilliant "fireballs" arrives overnight Wednesday and Thursday (Nov. 4-5) during the Southern Taurid meteor shower.

Although the Southern Taurids are a minor meteor shower that produces only a handful of "shooting stars" each hour, it occasionally features exceptionally bright meteors called fireballs, which can briefly light up the night sky. According to NASA, fireballs are meteors at least as bright as Venus.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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