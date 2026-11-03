'Quite a light show': NASA astronaut snaps atmospheric fireball as Russian rocket explodes over West Africa — Earth from space

An American astronaut on board the ISS recently snapped a spectacular "fireball" streaking across the nighttime sky over West Africa. The striking "light show" shows a Russian rocket being vaporized as it reenters the upper atmosphere.

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Looped video footage of the fireball streaking across Earth with clouds in the foreground
NASA astronaut Chris Williams captured a massive fireball, made up of dozens of flaming pieces of a Russian rocket, streaking across the nighttime sky over West Africa on April 27, 2026.
(Image credit: NASA/Chris Williams)
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QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Somewhere over West Africa

What's in the photos? Space debris from a Russian rocket burning up upon reentry

Who took the photos? NASA astronaut Chris Williams

When were they taken? April 27, 2026

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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