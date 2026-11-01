Life's Little Mysteries

How do summers differ between Earth's hemispheres?

Each of Earth's hemispheres experiences summer, but how do they differ?

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A close up of a small boy wearing a woven hat and sunglasses licking a popsicle
You may enjoy summer for its long, hot days — but do people on the opposite hemisphere have the same experience?
(Image credit: wundervisuals via Getty Images)
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Each year, Earth's Northern and Southern hemispheres cycle through four seasons, including summer.

Given that the hemispheres are symmetric about the equator, you may think that, on both sides of the world, summers should be similar – both in terms of their climate and factors like their length. But are Northern and Southern hemisphere summers really the same?

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Deepa Jain
Deepa Jain
Live Science contributor

Deepa Jain is a freelance science writer from Bengaluru, India. Her educational background consists of a master's degree in biology from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and an almost-completed bachelor's degree in archaeology from the University of Leicester, UK. She enjoys writing about astronomy, the natural world and archaeology. 

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