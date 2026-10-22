Will plants survive climate change? The 'Great Dying' reveals clues about their resilience.

Plants can't easily pick up and move when environmental conditions get rough, so they've evolved strategies to weather harsh conditions in place. That could help some plants survive in the face of a warming climate.

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A close up of a small green plant in the dirt with the sun behind it
A soybean plant on a farm in Rosario, Argentina. As the effects of climate change become more pronounced, the resilience of many plants will be tested.
(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)
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About 251 million years ago, volcanic eruptions wiped out most life on Earth. For about a million years, the Siberian Traps in Russia spewed huge clouds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, leading to the most severe extinction event in our planet's history.

Equatorial temperatures spiked, making much of the land too hot for life. Meanwhile, the oceans became acidic and most of the creatures in them suffocated from lack of oxygen. Known as the Permian-Triassic mass extinction or the "Great Dying," it ultimately destroyed more than 90% of ocean life and 70% of terrestrial species.

Sarah Wild
Sarah Wild
Live Science Contributor

Sarah Wild is a British-South African freelance science journalist. She has written about particle physics, cosmology and everything in between. She studied physics, electronics and English literature at Rhodes University, South Africa, and later read for an MSc Medicine in bioethics.

Since she started perpetrating journalism for a living, she's written books, won awards, and run national science desks. Her work has appeared in Nature, Science, Scientific American, and The Observer, among others. In 2017 she won a gold AAAS Kavli for her reporting on forensics in South Africa.

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