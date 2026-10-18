Black Death had dramatic effect on species diversity as humans abandoned farmland, study finds

Researchers have found that during the Black Death, when a third of the population of Europe was wiped out, biodiversity fell. Understanding their farming practices could help us increase diversity in modern agriculture.

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A person wears a black plague mask, hat and cloak and stands in the middle of a corn field.
Biodiversity fell when the Black Death hit Europe, analysis of pollen reveals.
(Image credit: Kristina Kokhanova via Getty Images)

When millions of people died in Europe during the Black Death, biodiversity suffered too, new research suggests. The findings suggest that human activities once promoted biodiversity in the landscape — and experts say we could use these findings to boost biodiversity in our modern agricultural landscapes.

The 14th century was a tumultuous time for the people of Europe. Persistent cold, wet weather at the beginning of the century led to widespread agricultural failures and unprecedented levels of starvation in what became known as the Great Famine from 1315 to 1317.

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Sarah Wild
Sarah Wild
Live Science Contributor

Sarah Wild is a British-South African freelance science journalist. She has written about particle physics, cosmology and everything in between. She studied physics, electronics and English literature at Rhodes University, South Africa, and later read for an MSc Medicine in bioethics.

Since she started perpetrating journalism for a living, she's written books, won awards, and run national science desks. Her work has appeared in Nature, Science, Scientific American, and The Observer, among others. In 2017 she won a gold AAAS Kavli for her reporting on forensics in South Africa.

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