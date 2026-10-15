Science Spotlight

'We're not a competitor to fusion. We are fusion': Inside the race to harness unlimited solar power in space

Space-based solar power has the potential to meet Earth's energy needs many times over. Will it see the light of day?

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A computer-generated image showing a satellite beaming power from space to Earth.
The sun produces staggering quantities of energy each second. The hard part is harnessing it.
(Image credit: Darius Puia for Live Science)

The year is 2050, and as the sun sets, the night's first constellations emerge in perfect rows. But these amber-glowing arrays aren't stars at all; they're satellite clusters, harvesting the day's last rays before beaming their power back to Earth.

If it reads like science fiction, that's because it started that way. Called space-based solar power (SBSP), the concept featured prominently in the techno-utopian imaginations of 20th-century visionaries and writers. But for decades, it was dismissed — a pie in the sky proposal.

Ben Turner
Ben Turner
Features Editor

Ben Turner is a U.K. based writer and editor at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, tech and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. When he's not writing, Ben enjoys reading literature, playing the guitar and embarrassing himself with chess.

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